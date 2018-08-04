Engagement photo shoot tips Video

(WTNH)- After you’re engaged many couples want and should participate in an engagement photo session.

Lead Planner and Designer, Lisa Antonecchia with Creative Concepts by Lisa, said it is a good idea to do so with the photographer that you wish to hire for your wedding day. She said this is not only a perfect way to get to know your photographer so that you’re comfortable with them at the wedding but also more comfortable with each other as you have professional photographs taken. Sometimes ladies may even have the opportunity to get a hair and make up trial with their hair and make up team on the same day.

Antonecchia has the pleasure of working with News 8's Sam Kantrow and his fiance Melissa Lieberman on their wedding day. She was able to connect them with their wedding vendor team including their photographer Timothy Burke Mannle at chaffinch Island Park in Guilford.

What makes the best engagement shoot location? Variety!

If you enjoy living a life near the water then pick a location near the water but try to have a location that provides you with options other than a sandy beach.

If you like spending time hiking, then grab one of your favorite hiking trails but know that it comes out at a lake or a picnic location or a swingset. It’s all about the variety of the day.

Allow your photographer to get to know the real you! When asked to be romantic and serious take a moment, but then allow your personalities to jump out! Have fun, laugh, and yes it’s OK to bring along children and or family pets. If there important in your life they are important in the pictures.

For more tips on an engagement photo shoot, you can watch the video above.

Congrats to Sam and Melissa!