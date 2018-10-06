Good Morning CT Weekend

Fright Haven, Get spooked before Halloween

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 08:14 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 08:14 AM EDT

Fright Haven, Get spooked before Halloween

(WTNH)- If you're looking for a scare, there are some monsters that will give you quite the spook this Halloween season.

In Stratford, Fright Haven is now open for those who aren't too afraid to enter into the haunted house.

Fright Haven is a haunted house located at 411 Barnum Avenue in Stratford. They say you'll be 'too scared to scream' as you walk through the attractions and creepy crawlers.

On Good Morning Connecticut, Fright Masters Charles Rosenay and Bobby Arel came to talk about the haunted house and there were also some monsters in the studio that gave us quite a scare!

For more information, you can watch the video above.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center