Fright Haven, Get spooked before Halloween Video

(WTNH)- If you're looking for a scare, there are some monsters that will give you quite the spook this Halloween season.

In Stratford, Fright Haven is now open for those who aren't too afraid to enter into the haunted house.

Fright Haven is a haunted house located at 411 Barnum Avenue in Stratford. They say you'll be 'too scared to scream' as you walk through the attractions and creepy crawlers.

On Good Morning Connecticut, Fright Masters Charles Rosenay and Bobby Arel came to talk about the haunted house and there were also some monsters in the studio that gave us quite a scare!

For more information, you can watch the video above.