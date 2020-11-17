How families, students can lower their risk of COVID infection over the holidays

Good Morning CT Weekend
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A lot of students will soon be heading home for Thanksgiving break. 

RELATED: Gov. Lamont releases guidelines for college students coming home for the holidays

More than 11 million Americans have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Vice President of Medical Affairs with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Dr. Dan Gottschall, explains how can families and students can lower their risk of infection in the video above.

More information can be found online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss