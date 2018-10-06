Making scarecrows, a fun craft for the family Video

(WTNH)- Halloween is just around the corner, so what better way then to start crafting for the holiday!

Kirsten Lombardi from The Krafted Company came by Good Morning Connecticut to show us how to make a crafty scarecrow of our own.

Lombardi said this is a great craft you can do with the family and easy for anyone. If you are an artist or not, scarecrows are rugged so you can get creative!

So grab your paints and supplies, and get crafty.

To see how to put together a fun scarecrow, you can watch the video above.