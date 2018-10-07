Painting Pumpkins for Halloween

(WTNH)- Pumpkins are a staple at Halloween, many are simply set out on the porch as they are, or are carved into a funny face.

Kristina Lough from painted by the shore, brought by some pumpkins to show us another creative way you can decorate for the day.

Painting pumpkins is a great activity to do with the family. Children can pick out whatever colors they want, paint on faces or just simply paint on a design.

Lough has several events coming up, and for more information you can watch the video above.