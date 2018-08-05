Planning for your vacation retirement Video

(WTNH)- Taking a Summer vacation? You've probably been planning for weeks or even months but are you taking the same care with your finances?



Local Financial Professional Roger Cowen, Owner of Cowen Tax Advisory Services came to Good Morning Connecticut to talk about preparing for the ultimate vacation destination; retirement!

Cowen had some steps to plan for retirement starting with packing our savings suitcase. He said it is never too early to start packing for retirement by saving in your 401 (k). Cowen recommends putting away at lease 10 to 15 percent of your salary and a good goal is to have ten times your annual salary saved by the time you retire.

Cowen said there's a lot you can do on your own to plan for a vacation and a travel agent can really help figure out many of the details. Before leaving for vacation, take steps to protect your home. Cowen said we protect our homes by locking up and asking neighbors to watch over them while we're on vacation. Paying off your mortgage before entering retirement is a good way to protect your finances.

Cowen also said that surprises always pop up when we're on vacation so he has tips on how to prepare for the unexpected in retirement. Tip one: Be prepared with an emergency fund. Tip two: It should contain three to sic months of income that you can access at any time to cover unexpected expenses, like a medical bill, car repair or home repair. Tip three: An emergency fund will help you avoid going into debt when those unexpected expenses appear.