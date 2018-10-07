Quilts that Care Video

(WTNH)- Quilts that care is an organization focused on providing hope and support to cancer patients one stitch at a time.

Deb VanSteenbergen and Thomas Varhol came to Good Morning Connecticut to talk about the group that uses sewing machines to help others. Over 200 volunteers dedicate their time to giving comfort and hope to individuals currently undergoing cancer treatment.

On October 11th there's the Quilts that Care 6th Annual Fundraiser happening in Waterbury. It's happening at The Village at East Farms. Tickets are $45 a person and can be purchased at The Harold Leever Cancer Center, The Village at East Farms, at Quilts that Care Headquarters. During the event, they will be recognizing Dr,. Joseph Ravalese III, board-certified Therapeutic Radiation Oncologist. He's been an ongoing supporter of Quilts that Care.

There have been over 2,500 quilts made and they donate to 12 facilities in Connecticut.

For more information on Quilts that Care, you can watch the video above.