Columbus Day Parade marches through New Haven Sunday afternoon

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 08:23 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - All came together as the Columbus Day Parade returned to New Haven for the first time in six years.

While the parade certainly celebrates Italian-American pride, there's been a shift to make this event inclusive for all.

That's why organizers like Bill Iovanne hosted a companion event: The first ever Heritage Festival at Wooster Square Park.

"We're featuring gospel, Latin dancers, Italian music. Just very representative of the culture and history of the city of New Haven. It's just a wonder place to be," he explained.

Folks enjoyed classic tunes and classic eats.

For some, the experience was new, while others grew up attending the celebration.

It's all about respecting history and the future.

"I love seeing the kids come down and take part in this because it's up to them to carry these traditions on. It's very, very important," one festival-goer explained.

Iovanne hopes Sunday's spirit inspires even more cultural collaboration in the city.

