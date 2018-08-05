Tips for organizing your pantry Video

(WTNH)- If quick dinners are essential in your house., we've got ways to make it even quicker and it starts with the pantry.

Professional Organizer, Stefanie Jones, came to Good Morning Connecticut to give some some helpful tips to help us organize.

Jones says to use storage baskets that are clear with handles. The handles make it easy to pull down off higher shelves. Storage baskets can be used to store items such as canned goods, snack bars and snack bags. They great for produce and are very easy to clean.

Jones also says adding makeshift drawers to a pantry can help contain smaller snack items while keeping it easy to get to. Something as simple as an old Tupperware container can be used to hold smaller items.

Using a Lazy Susan helps keep items categorized and organized and it makes it simple to reach everything. They're great in the corner of a shelf or higher shelves.

Air tight containers are great for pasta, baking ingredients, cereals, nuts and candies. Emptying boxes and groceries into containers isn't for everyone, but taking the extra time to do so can help save money by knowing what you have which prevents over-purchasing. It also helps provides a clean look in your space.

For more information, you can watch the video above, and for more organizational tips you can head to Stefanie's website at www.therealisticorganizer.com.