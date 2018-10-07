Good Morning CT Weekend

Working on ankle flexibility

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 07:11 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 07:11 AM EDT

Working on ankle flexibility

(WTNH)- When we head to the gym and work out, there are some parts of our body that we commonly overlook which can cause issues as a result.

On Good Morning Connecticut, the Head Trainer of the District Athletic Club Derek Marsette talked about the importance of ankle flexibility.

Marsette showed us a couple moves to help. One as simple as sitting on your couch, putting your foot on your leg, and rotating your ankle.

For more information and tips to improve your ankle flexibility, you can watch the video above.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center