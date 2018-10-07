Working on ankle flexibility Video

(WTNH)- When we head to the gym and work out, there are some parts of our body that we commonly overlook which can cause issues as a result.

On Good Morning Connecticut, the Head Trainer of the District Athletic Club Derek Marsette talked about the importance of ankle flexibility.

Marsette showed us a couple moves to help. One as simple as sitting on your couch, putting your foot on your leg, and rotating your ankle.

For more information and tips to improve your ankle flexibility, you can watch the video above.