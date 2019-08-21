Heavyweight Matt Mitrione to compete in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Heavyweight Matt Mitrione will face Sergei Kharitonov in a rematch at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Saturday, August 24th.

Tickets are available at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Webster Bank Arena, as well as online at Ticketmaster.com and Bellator.com .

Mitrione will face Kharitonov in a heavyweight main event rematch at Bellator 225 after their last meeting ended in ‘No Contest’ due to a low blow that was delivered to Kharitonov’s groin area.

Mitrione defeated Roy Nelson at Bellator 194 in the first round of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

He also defeated Fedor Emelianenko via first round TKO at Bellator NYC in June of 2017.

To learn more about the heavyweight champ, watch the interview above.