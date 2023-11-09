NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For many families, the kitchen is the center of the home, which is why it’s especially important to learn how to make your kitchen rock.

Nicole White, co-founder of The One Team at William Raveis joined News 8 to discuss the most important things to look out for in countertop stones.

Granite — Pros: durable, natural stone, doesn’t scratch or stain, can use heat on this surface and its aesthetically pleasing to most.

Cons: high price and heavy Quartz — Pros: durable, not porous and doesn’t stain

Cons: cannot put heat on this surface Marble — Pros: timeless and aesthetically pleasing to most

Cons: scratches easily, very porous and sensitive to acid Soapstone — Pros: can put heat on it

Cons: scratches easily, limited colors

For more home improvement inspiration, tips on staging, renovation hacks and more, watch HOME on News 8 every Thursday at 4:30 p.m.