NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a way to elevate your space with some stunning patterns, creative tile layouts can help you do that.

Nicole White, co-founder of The One Team at William Raveis, showcased some of her favorite designs on News 8 at 4:30 p.m. and explained how they can help change the feel of a room.

Offset: A safe and timeless option. This pattern is used in most bathrooms and a lot of kitchens.

Stack: A similar style as offset, except the tiles are stacked one on top of the other. This creates a more dynamic, modern look. You could go horizontal or vertical with the stack. A vertical stack gives length and height to a wall. It works great behind a stove, or in bathrooms behind a shower head.

Mixed: Offset and stack designs can be combined in niches like shower corners, where you keep your shampoo and other toiletries.

Herringbone: An energetic, aesthetically pleasing option. If the standard herringbone feels too trendy for your style, a square or straight herringbone can be a great pattern to start with that will give you more order in your room.

Nicole’s tip: Don’t be afraid to play with patterns!

A vertical stack tile layout.

A stack tile layout.

A square herringbone tile layout.

A mixed offset vertical stack tile layout.

An offset kitchen tile layout.

An offset bathroom tile layout.

A herringbone tile layout.

For more home improvement inspiration, tips on staging, renovation hacks and more, watch HOME on News 8 every Thursday at 4:30 pm.