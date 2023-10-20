NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the first edition of HOME on News 8 at 4:30, we look at popular neutral paint colors that are timeless, versatile, and will help your décor shine!

Nicole White, real estate broker for The One Team at William Raveis, breaks down her top five colors that can spruce up any space.

Silver Chain: A cool, sophisticated grey that works well next to many colors and textures. Revere Pewter: A true, warm grey. It is a great option if you are between choosing a grey or a beige. Titanium: A pale grey with blue-green undertones. On a wall, it looks sleek, clean, and calming. Paper White: Like a fresh sheet of paper, this white is paired with a touch of blue-grey. (Tip: if you are going with a darker trim, this is a great option) Super White: A slightly cool shade of white that looks clean and crisp on any wall.

White’s favorite colors are by Benjamin Moore, but she says you can go to your local paint store and swap them for similar colors.

She also says that the greatest thing about neutrals for interior walls is that you can add pops of colors with accent furniture and decorations.

For more home improvement inspiration, tips on staging, renovation hacks and more, watch HOME on News 8 every Thursday at 4:30 p.m.