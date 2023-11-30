NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week, we discuss the best ways to elevate your kitchen using different kitchen cabinet styles.

There are various cabinet styles that Nicole White, co-founder of the One Team at William Raveis brought in to discuss. These include:

Shaker style — The most timeless and simple cabinet style. The Shaker style is a very common staple cabinet seen in many homes. Shaker with beading — Very similar to the original shaker but adds a little bit more of a traditional and finished feel with a beaded edge. Flat panel — Contemporary, modern, sleek and very simple. This style is a white oak, which is becoming more popular. Glass front — There are four different glass front options that display an airy feel. White recommends placing something nicer behind the glass, rather than food.

In addition to styles, there are also numerous colors growing in popularity. These include:

Blue Tones — Very common to use on kitchen islands and even bathrooms Gray Tones — Can be on a kitchen island, the outside or wherever needed, this color fits anywhere. Wood Tones — White oak is included in wood tones and is growing dramatically in popularity. It adds a little bit of life to a kitchen rather than having stark white.

To see the full interview with White, watch the video above.