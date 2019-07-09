House of Naan takes part in ‘Help Others Now’ initiative

(WTNH) — House of Naan in New Haven has begun a new initiative to help other Connecticut organizations.

Each week in July, the restaurant is donating 25 percent of all proceeds from food and bar sales to four different charitable organizations in the Greater New Haven community as part of their charitable giving campaign.

Organic Cocktail Tasting for a Cause starts the week of Sunday, July 14th. Customer can enjoy a sample of a new organic cocktail crafted by House of Naan bartenders. All proceeds from the week will go to the Mobile Market Project at Common Ground’s Urban Farm. The mobile market brings farm fresh food to New Haven seniors at places such as Wilmot Crossing, Bella Vista, and the Hill Health Center, from July through October. The market also employs Common Ground High School students.