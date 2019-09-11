1  of  2
How a well-balanced diet can help your child stay focused in school

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — While a good night sleep is important, Registered Dietitian Pat Baird explains how good nutrition can help keep your child focused in class.

Sleep Tops the List:

  • Research shows adequate sleep (7-9 hours for adults; 10-12 for kids) is essential to better health
  • Lack of sleep contributes to weight gain, absenteeism, lack of focus, etc.
  • Set a routine for the family
  • Monitor electronics; kids: no texting under the covers!

Start with the Basics: Eat a Better Breakfast!

  • breakfast has many advantages
  • good way to ensure overall nutrition: start with fiber, vitamins, minerals, etc.
  • people lose weight more efficiently; maintain it better
  • studies show breakfast eaters have: sharper memory, better grades, higher attendance, even improved mood

Nature’s Superfood: Fruits & Veggies:

  • over 75% of Americans don’t eat the recommended amounts  the of fruits & veggies say latest Dietary Guidelines;  most fall short of whole grains too
  • these foods provide vitamins, minerals and fiber for health and energy
  • give your health an extra boost with legumes – beans, peas, lentils
  • they pair well with whole grains + are an excellent source of protein and iron

