How a well-balanced diet can help your child stay focused in school

(WTNH) — While a good night sleep is important, Registered Dietitian Pat Baird explains how good nutrition can help keep your child focused in class.

Sleep Tops the List:

Research shows adequate sleep (7-9 hours for adults; 10-12 for kids) is essential to better health

Lack of sleep contributes to weight gain, absenteeism, lack of focus, etc.

Set a routine for the family

Monitor electronics; kids: no texting under the covers!

Start with the Basics: Eat a Better Breakfast!

breakfast has many advantages

good way to ensure overall nutrition: start with fiber, vitamins, minerals, etc.

people lose weight more efficiently; maintain it better

studies show breakfast eaters have: sharper memory, better grades, higher attendance, even improved mood

Nature’s Superfood: Fruits & Veggies: