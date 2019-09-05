How to be your child’s sleep coach

Breaking News
Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — If your child is finding it difficult to slip back into the school sleep schedule, Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, a behavioral sleep psychologist, is helping you beat the restless nights.

Step 1: Prepare children’s bedrooms for great sleep

Step 2: Teach children to self-comfort as parents work their way out of the room

Step 3: Limit “callbacks and curtain calls” after the bedtime routine is over

Step 4: Manage night wakings and early morning wakings

Dr. Schneeberg is a sleep psychologist, an assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine and the director of the behavioral sleep program at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. As a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, she is one of only about 200 board-certified sleep psychologists in the country. She is also a mom of three, so she knows both professionally and personally how important it is to help kids become great sleepers

For more tips, watch the interview above.

