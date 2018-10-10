How to make fancy fried dough at home

Fall is the time for fairs and festivals. You can skip the fried dough line, because UConn’s culinary operations manager Robert Landolphi is show you how to make your own!

Dough Recipe

* 3 1/2 to 4 cups bread flour, plus more for rolling

* 1 teaspoon sugar

* 1 envelope instant dry yeast

* 2 teaspoons kosher salt

* 1 1/2 cups water, 110 degrees F

* 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons

Directions

Combine the bread flour, sugar, yeast and kosher salt in the bowl of a stand mixer and combine. While the mixer is running, add the water and 2 tablespoons of the oil and beat until the dough forms into a ball. If the dough is sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together in a solid ball. If the dough is too dry, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball.

Grease a large bowl with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, add the dough, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and put it in a warm area to let it double in size, about 1 hour. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into 4 equal pieces. Cover each with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes. Then cut each ball into quarters. Working with one piece at a time, roll into a 5 inch round, 1/2 inch thick.

Heat about 3/8″ vegetable oil to 375°F in an electric frying pan, or in a pan over a burner. If you’re using a 10″ diameter pan, this is 2 cups of vegetable oil. If you’re not using an electric frying pan, use a candy thermometer to take the temperature of the oil; or guesstimate it by seeing if the first piece of dough fries nicely in the time specified.

Pick up one dough disk, and carefully lower it into the pan. Let it cook for 60 seconds (it’ll puff up on top and become light brown on the bottom), then flip it over and cook until light brown on the other side, about 60 seconds. You don’t want to cook these too dark; they’ll become overly crisp.

Remove from the oil and set on a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Place in a 200°F oven to keep warm while you make the remaining fried doughs.

Fried Dough with fig jam, crispy bacon or prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles and baby arugula.

1 cup fig jam, warmed

1 pound bacon, cooked crispy and crumbled

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

2 cups baby arugula

Spread 1 tablespoon fig jam on fried dough, followed by 1 tablespoon crumbled bacon, 1-2 teaspoons blue cheese, and 2 tablespoons baby arugula. Fold and eat!!!

Butternut squash Ricotta with Balsamic Gastrique Fried Dough

1 pound butternut squash, peeled and ½- to ¾-inch-diced

Good olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups sliced yellow onions (2 onions)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons pure Grade A maple syrup

Apple cider or apple juice (optional)

1½ cups fresh ricotta

½ cup Balsamic Gastrique (recipe attached)

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Place the squash, 2½ tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, and the red pepper flakes on a sheet pan, toss, and spread out in one layer. Roast for 25 to 35 minutes, until very tender and starting to brown on the edges, tossing once with a metal spatula during roasting. Set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium (10-inch) sauté pan. Add the onions and cook over medium to medium-low heat for 12 to 15 minutes, tossing occasionally, until golden brown. Add the vinegar and maple syrup and simmer over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes, until the liquid is reduced. When

the squash is tender, add it to the sauté pan with the onions and mash it lightly with a dinner fork. If the mixture is a little dry, add a few tablespoons of apple cider to moisten. Taste for seasonings and reheat over low heat, if necessary.

Balsamic Gastrique Recipe

1 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

Heat vinegar and sugar in small saucepan over medium heat until bubbling. Decrease heat to medium low and simmer until reduced by half, and thickened, stirring occasionally.

Cool and store in refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Top fried dough with 2 tablespoons ricotta cheese, and a layer of butternut squash. Drizzle with balsamic gastrique and serve.

Bananas Foster Fried Dough with Vanilla Ice Cream

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

2/3 cup dark brown sugar

3 1/2 tablespoons rum

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 bananas, peeled and sliced lengthwise and crosswise

1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1 pint vanilla ice cream

1. In a large, deep skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in sugar, rum, vanilla and cinnamon. When mixture begins to bubble, place bananas and walnuts in pan. Cook until bananas are hot, 1 to 2 minutes.

Place fried dough on plate and spoon bananas foster sauce on top, followed by scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!!!.