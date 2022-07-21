(WTNH) – News 8’s meteorologist Ashley Baylor was an emcee at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s Annual Farm-to-Table dinner on Saturday.

This was their 9th year for this event, and the CLCC raised a total of about $40,000 that night. Its mission is to create an inclusive living experience for individuals with and without developmental disabilities.

There were inspiring stories from three people who work on the property on Saturday, and they said the CLCC has helped them branch out, become more social, get a job, and understand finances.