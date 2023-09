SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 — in your neighborhood.

The Hartford Business Journal held its 37th annual “40 Under Forty” awards ceremony on Thursday night at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.

The event honors 40 young professionals who are making a mark in their community.

They come from all walks of life in business, education, healthcare, nonprofits and more.



Dennis House was honored to help read the names of the honorees!