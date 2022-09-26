(WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons kept busy over the weekend, attending three separate events in your local community.

First, Gil attended the Greater New Haven Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease. The funds raised from the walk help the Alzheimer’s Association continue providing critical care and support services for both patients and families.

Next up, Gil headed to Branford for the annual ‘Take A Vet Fishing’ event. Boat owners and captains volunteered their time to take veterans out fishing, or just for a boat ride! About 42 boats and 125 veterans took part in the event, including Gil and his father!

And last but not least, early Saturday morning Gil was at the terminal at Bradley Internation Airport as veterans were greeted with a sendoff before heading to the nation’s capital.

There was a big show of support and acknowledgment for a group of people who gave us so much.