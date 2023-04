NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven.

Alyssa Taglia hosted Friday night’s Gold Gala for the Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer.

The organization is celebrating its 70th year of helping families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.

On Friday night, the Tommy Fund also highlighted several honorees who’ve made an impact over the years, including Alyssa’s dad, Peter Carozza.