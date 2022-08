(WTNH) – News 8’s Alyssa Taglia kicked off the Homes for the Brave’s Step Out for the Brave Challenge over the weekend.

The goal is to take 40,000 steps for each of the 40,000 homeless veterans across the U.S. The challenge ends on Sunday, August 14. Along with raising awareness for homeless veterans, the challenge also raises funds for Homes for the Brave.

Homes for the Brave provides housing, vocational training, and life skills coaching for vets in need.