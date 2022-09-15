(WTNH) — News 8’s very own Alyssa Taglia had the opportunity to speak to a graduate class at Quinnipiac University on Thursday!

Helping to mold the minds of our future journalists, Alyssa spoke on several major topics surrounding the industry of broadcast news. Confidence is key when it comes to reporting, she said, and she had students practice and master their mock live shots.

A roundtable discussion was held as well, where students got the opportunity to speak with Alyssa and ask her direct questions about the industry.

The business of broadcast is tricky, but Alyssa’s years of knowledge and experience helped teach Quinnipiac students the tools to be successful.

Watch the video above for the full In Your Neighborhoods segment.