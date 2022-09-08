In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia to host annual CT Brain Tumor Alliance fundraiser

(WTNH) – The 9th annual Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’ Fundraiser is being held Thursday night, with News 8’s very own Alyssa Taglia hosting!

The fundraiser is held each year by the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance (CBTA), and this year’s fundraiser will be at the Stony Creek Brewery at 6 p.m.

There will be live music, food, drinks, and raffles, too!

CBTA is a nonprofit organization providing hope and support to brain tumor patients and caregivers, all while raising awareness and supporting brain tumor research.

Alyssa Taglia is thrilled to be hosting the event, and encourages anyone planning on going to stop by and say hello!