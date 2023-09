NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is in your neighborhood!

News 8’s Ann Nyberg celebrated 30 years of her program, Toy Closet, Wednesday night at the Yale New Haven Auxiliary Annual Meeting.

Ann founded the Toy Closet in 1993 and over the years it has given out thousands of toys. During the event on Wednesday, local teams and community members were awarded for their work in the program.