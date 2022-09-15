(WTNH) – News 8’s very own Ashley Baylor got the chance to attend an open house event for Wallingford animal shelter, Wallingford Animal Control, on Saturday.

They opened their doors to the public, showing off some of the new upgrades to their building. They also unveiled their newly painted murals in their shed.

The non-profit group, Friends of the Wallingford Animal Shelter, also celebrated its birthday. The group was established last year to raise money for vet visits, spaying, neutering, and microchipping.

Watch the video above for Ashley’s full in Your Neighborhood segment.