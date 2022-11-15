WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor was invited to the 5-year anniversary celebration of Paws Cat Shelter in Woodstock on Saturday.

She met with many of the 160 volunteers who help out at the shelter. There are wonderful volunteers who open their homes to senior cats or special needs cats.

One of the volunteers, Marnie Reynolds-Bourque, wrote and illustrated “Pick Me.” All of the proceeds from the book go directly to the shelter.

Paws Cat Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit, no-kill, and volunteer-run cat and kitten rescue. Each year, the shelter places about 900 cats and kittens into adoptive homes. Thinking about adopting? Click here for application information and to see available cats and kittens.

Take a look at previous editions of In Your Neighborhood here.