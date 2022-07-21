(WTNH) – News 8 is in your neighborhood!

On Saturday, News 8’s Ashley Baylor was the emcee at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s annual Farm to Table Dinner.

This was their 9th year of the event and CLCC raised around $40,000 that night.

CLCC’s mission is to create an inclusive living experience for individuals with and without developmental disabilities.

On Monday, despite the rain, Keith Kountz, Ashley Bayor, and Benny Brunson played golf at the New Haven Country Club for the 4th annual Albertus Magnus College Golf Classic.

This golf tournament raises money for student scholarships.