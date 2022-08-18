(WTNH) – On Monday, Meteorologist Ashley Baylor was invited to play in the Bottoms Up Invitational at the Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk!

The golf tournament and concert raised $1.1 million for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The money will help more people get screened, navigate treatments, and fund innovative research.

This event was hosted by the Today Show’s Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak.

A few celebrities played in this tournament, including Darius Rucker, Charlie Rymer, John Starks, Jay Williams, Doug Williams, and Rutledge Wood.