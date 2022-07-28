(WTNH) – News 8’s Ashley Baylor, accompanied by her lovely daughter Morgan, spent their Monday afternoon with several other families reading to dogs and cats at the Wallingford Animal Shelter.

Reading to the animals allows them to see some friendly faces, said shelter officials. And of course, they’re always hoping one of the families will want to take home a new, furry friend.

Over the weekend, Ashley Baylor also stopped by Chelsea Fitzgerald’s book drive and bake sale in Wallingford. News 8 has been following Chelsea’s journey since 2019.

She has been collecting books for nearly 10 years. She set a goal of donating 30,000 books to Read to Grow by the time she graduated, which will be next year. You can still stop ber her house at 87 Sharon Drive in Wallingford to donate until August 8.