HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 — in your neighborhood at Bushnell Park in Hartford. The very first Ang’s Warrior Walk was held at the park to raise money and awareness for the fight against lung cancer.

The walk benefits the Angela Marotta Inho Foundation. Marotta was a Hartford civic leader who died of lung cancer at a relatively young age. The walk had a great turnout for a first-time fundraiser with more than 200 walkers!

I was honored to serve as master of ceremonies, and thanks to Angela’s sister, Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta for having me and WTNH kick off your inaugural event.