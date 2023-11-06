HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood in Hartford where hundreds came out for free medical care.



Dennis House was on hand for Hartford HealthCare’s Medical Mission which provided help to those without health insurance.



Patients were screened and in some of those screening some life-threatening conditions like cancer were discovered and treated immediately. We’re told some were sent right to the emergency room.



The medical mission was held at six locations across the state, and more than 2400 people showed up.