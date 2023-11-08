GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood in Guilford.



More than 400 people came out for the APK Charities 5K Ruck and Run on Saturday at the Guilford Fairgrounds to honor the legacy of a Connecticut solider, who was killed in the war on terror.

A ruck is a term for a backpack loaded with military equipment.

The organization is named after Army Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel who was killed in 2013 in an attack in Afghanistan. Pedersen-Keel grew up in Wallingford and Madison.

The parents of Pederson-Keel attended the event in addition to other veterans and soldiers who served alongside him.

The 102nd Army Band also performed.

News 8’s Dennis House served as emcee of the event which raises money to help military families and veterans groups.