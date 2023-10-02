ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 — in your neighborhood.

News 8 anchor Dennis House emceed the first Festa ItaliaAmerica Saturday at Elm Ridge Park ion Rocky Hill. The event featured a celebration of Italian culture, music and food featuring restaurants and businesses from all over.

Also available for people to view at the festival was a lifeboat and bell from the Andrea Doria, an ocean liner from Italy that sunk off the coast of Nantucket in 1956. 52 people died and 1600 survived. One of the survivors, News 8 viewer Antonia Reali of Wethersfield, was on hand for the Festa.