HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

News 8’s Dennis House emceed Friday night’s benefit gala in honor of former treasurer Shawn Wooden.

All proceeds benefited two non-profits. One of them, is the women’s league child development center, which just opened a first-of-its-kind preschool in the capital city encouraging kids to follow careers in science, tech, engineering, the arts, and math.

The second non-profit which also received a considerable check was the BSL Educational Foundation which provides scholarships to college-ready students and supports youth development programs.

U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was also a special guest at Friday’s event.