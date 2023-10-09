HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dennis House and Joe Furey were In Your Neighborhood this weekend at the Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk in Hartford.

They helped lead dozens of marchers who gathered at Dunkin’ Park to honor the mother of five, who was last seen in 2019 and is presumed to have been killed by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Dulos died by suicide before going to trial.

The walk was organized by Interval House, a group that helps victims of domestic violence.

The event ended with a candlelight vigil.