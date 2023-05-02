HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford at the Hartford Promise Prom over the weekend.



Dennis House was on hand to help raise money for Hartford Promise, a program that awards thousands of scholarships to high school students in Hartford and other Connecticut cities.

Hartford and other Connecticut towns have a low percentage of students who attend and graduate from college, and Hartford Promise is working to change that.

Saturday’s prom raised more than $160,000 dollars. WTNH was a proud media sponsor of the event.