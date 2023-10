HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Dennis House and Joe Furey were at the state capitol on Monday to help Interval House kick off the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Interval House helps domestic violence survivors find help and shelter. Furey and House are a member of the group’s support group, Men Who Make a Difference. News 8’s Rich Coppola, and station general manager Rich Graziano, are also members.