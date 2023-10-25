HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is in your neighborhood!

News 8’s Dennis House took to the runway at the Hartford Stage for the Capital Catwalk to benefit Dress for Success Hartford.

For 25 years the organization has helped empower women by helping them with professional attire. The fashion show featured models from the community, including engineers from Pratt and Whitney.

Dennis wore a jacket from JT Ghamo in Hartford and presented a check on behalf of the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation to the Dress for Success Woman of the Year.

The event raised a record $130,000.