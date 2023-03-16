BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood! Dennis House visited West Hartford where the ‘Dog Walk’ exhibition is expanding.

Dennis was on hand Thursday to help Dog Star Rescue of Bloomfield unveil the new addition to the lineup of painted artistic dogs which money for charities through QR codes.



The public art was on display in West Hartford Center, the Westfarms Mall, and now the Mandell JCC in Bloomfield is next.



Wtnh is a proud sponsor. News 8 sponsors a dog in the pack that benefits APK charities, in memory of Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel who was killed in Afghanistan