NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 — in your neighborhood.

News 8 Meteorologist Gil Simmons had the honor of hosting the “Our Community Heroes” award dinner in New Haven on Thursday night.

Bristol Officer Alec Iurato was recognized at the event. Iurato survived an ambush attack that killed Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy in October of last year.

Dispatchers, police, firefighters and military members were also honored at the dinner.

More than 750 people were in attendance.