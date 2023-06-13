NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8– in your neighborhood!

Tuesday was graduation day for high school seniors in New Haven, as there were 11 graduation ceremonies at public schools in the elm city.



News 8 attended the Hill House highschool graduation ceremony and the ceremony for Hill Regional Career Highschool.

Career is a business and health sciences magnet school.

Our very own Co-Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons gave the commencement address at Hill Regional High School in New Haven.



Some of graudates have already completed their advanced medical certification.