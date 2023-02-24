NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifth-graders at Fair Haven School received a special weather lesson on Thursday from News 8’s own Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

Fair Haven fifth-graders pose with Miss Gallagi and Gil Simmons. Photo courtesy Paula Gallagi

Simmons visited Miss Gallagi’s fifth grade classroom.

Currently, the students are preparing for the school’s upcoming science fair, where they’ll compete against other schools across the Elm City. During the visit, Simmons taught them about tornados and different weather patterns.

Meteorologist Gil Simmons takes questions from students. Photo courtesy Paula Gallagi

The students even had the chance to discuss the current state of La Nina ahead of hurricane season.