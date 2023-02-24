NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifth-graders at Fair Haven School received a special weather lesson on Thursday from News 8’s own Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons.
Simmons visited Miss Gallagi’s fifth grade classroom.
Currently, the students are preparing for the school’s upcoming science fair, where they’ll compete against other schools across the Elm City. During the visit, Simmons taught them about tornados and different weather patterns.
The students even had the chance to discuss the current state of La Nina ahead of hurricane season.