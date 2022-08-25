(WTNH) – News 8’s Keith Kountz took part in a phenomenal event Wednesday afternoon when he became the Master of Ceremony for the International Association of Black Professional Firefighter’s Memorial luncheon.

Hundreds of black firefighters from across the nation were in attendance, and they will remain in Connecticut for the week.

Keith got to meet incredible people such as Carrie Edwards-Clemons, president of the group, and Gary Tinney, one of the regional VPs and a former New Haven firefighter.

Keith said the event was filled to the brim with wonderful professionals.