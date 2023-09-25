HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It was all about honoring healthcare heroes in Hartford this weekend.

Good Morning Connecticut’s Keith Kountz and Laura Hutchinson were honored to serve as the emcees for the Trinity Health Of New England 2023 Gala held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Some Photos Provided By: Jennifer Fiereck of J. Fiereck Photography

All proceeds from the event benefit the healthcare organization’s Emergency Services and Mobile Healthcare, including their four Emergency Departments located at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

The evening ended with musical sounds from the band “New York Edge”!