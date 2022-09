(WTNH) — Keith Kountz said he had a wonderful weekend on Saturday at East Rock Park in New Haven, where he walked for the annual Sickle Cell Walk.

The walk raises funds to help those suffering from Sickle Cell disease. With gorgeous weather and a big crowd of supporters, Keith said spirits were high during the walk.

Keith has participated in the wall for years. And now, after the pandemic, he says he can see the event finally reaching full capacity once again.