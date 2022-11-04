SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Laura Hutchinson and Eva Zymaris emceed a fashion show for a good cause in Southington.

The show brought in more than 400 people to the Aqua Turf, including Governor Ned Lamont and his wife Annie, to raise funds for Futures Inc. The non-profit provides services, education, and employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

“It’s about giving Andy a life – and Andy has a life,” Cathy Jortner, board member of Futures, Inc. said. “He has a full life. He has friends, he has a job he likes, he is respected and treated with respect.”



The organization does so through its social enterprise, “good cause gifts,” which hires people with disabilities as sales associates so they can earn competitive wages. The opportunity also allows them to gain learning skills to help take them through life.