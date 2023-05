HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood in Hartford where meteorologist Joe Furey and anchors Rich Coppola and Dennis House were honored by the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The three were part of the Class of 2023 First 100, for their work with Interval House.

Furey, Coppola, and House are part of Men Who Make a Difference for Interval House.